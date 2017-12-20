Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort in loss

Sedin potted his seventh goal of the season, added an assist and fired eight shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to the Canadiens.

Sedin may be 37 years of age, but the veteran forward is still supplying plenty of goods for fantasy goers. He's racked up 23 points through 35 games and has been uite consistent with his production. He isn't posting monstrous numbers, but Sedin sees first unit power-play time and doesn't go long periods without getting on the scoresheet. The Swedish forward is a safe fantasy play in most formats right now.