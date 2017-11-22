Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort in victory
Sedin scored his fourth goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
It was one of his better efforts on the season, as Sedin scored a slick breakaway goal and set up Brock Boeser on the power play. The multi-point effort snapped a five-game pointless drought for Sedin, who now has 10 points in 21 games on the season. Expect some inconsistency, but his second-line gig and role on the power play still make him a valuable fantasy option.
