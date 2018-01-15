Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Not suiting up Sunday
Sedin is dealing with back spasms and won't play in Sunday's game against Minnesota.
With Vancouver about to enter their bye week, this is likely a precautionary measure to help keep the veteran healthy for the stretch run. With Sedin out Michael Chaput will suit up in his absence and Sven Baertschi will likely slot up to the second line, and the 37-year-old will shoot to return for next Saturday's tilt against Edmonton.
