Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches assist
Sedin recorded an assist during a 6-0 victory over Dallas on Sunday.
After the minor back injury he suffered in mid January, Sedin has recorded three goals and an assist in 11 games, and has been skating with Henrik Sedin and Thomas Vanek on the first line recently. Sedin's also been receiving heavy power-play minutes averaging 2:52 of ice time during the last 10 games, while recording two points on the man advantage during the span, and currently sits at 14 power-play points on the season -- tied for second most on the Canucks. The 37-year-old's days of surpassing 60 points are certainly fading, but with 32 tallies (13 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games, he's inching closer to hitting the 40-point mark for the 14th straight season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...