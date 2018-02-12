Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches assist

Sedin recorded an assist during a 6-0 victory over Dallas on Sunday.

After the minor back injury he suffered in mid January, Sedin has recorded three goals and an assist in 11 games, and has been skating with Henrik Sedin and Thomas Vanek on the first line recently. Sedin's also been receiving heavy power-play minutes averaging 2:52 of ice time during the last 10 games, while recording two points on the man advantage during the span, and currently sits at 14 power-play points on the season -- tied for second most on the Canucks. The 37-year-old's days of surpassing 60 points are certainly fading, but with 32 tallies (13 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games, he's inching closer to hitting the 40-point mark for the 14th straight season.