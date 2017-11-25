Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches fifth goal in loss

Sedin potted his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's loss to the Devils.

Sedin has recorded multi-point efforts in two of his last three contests, bringing him to five goals and seven assists in 23 games on the season. While he may no longer be the point-per-game player he once was, the 37-year-old is showing that he's still a reliable fantasy winger. Sedin plays on the second line and is still a force with the man advantage, making him worth owning in deep leagues and some shallow formats.