Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches fifth goal in loss
Sedin potted his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's loss to the Devils.
Sedin has recorded multi-point efforts in two of his last three contests, bringing him to five goals and seven assists in 23 games on the season. While he may no longer be the point-per-game player he once was, the 37-year-old is showing that he's still a reliable fantasy winger. Sedin plays on the second line and is still a force with the man advantage, making him worth owning in deep leagues and some shallow formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Logs just 8:38 of ice time Saturday•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores in win•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores power-play tally•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Held pointless during preseason•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...