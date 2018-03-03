Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Posts two points in loss
Sedin scored another goal and assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Friday.
Sound familiar? The exact same thing happened Wednesday - a goal and an assist for Sedin, but an overtime defeat for the Canucks. The 37-year-old isn't what he used to be, but Sedin has already scored five more goals than last season, and he surpassed his point total from 2016-17 on Friday night too. Sedin is still a solid contributor in every category except plus/minus.
