Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Posts two points in loss

Sedin scored another goal and assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Friday.

Sound familiar? The exact same thing happened Wednesday - a goal and an assist for Sedin, but an overtime defeat for the Canucks. The 37-year-old isn't what he used to be, but Sedin has already scored five more goals than last season, and he surpassed his point total from 2016-17 on Friday night too. Sedin is still a solid contributor in every category except plus/minus.