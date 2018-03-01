Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Posts two points in loss

Sedin scored a goal and set up another on Wednesday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Daniel's recalled his past nicely in the final week of February, scoring seven points in his past four contests. He's now on track to break 50 points and has shown he can still produce as a useful player for both the Canucks and for many fantasy teams. He's not a top player anymore by any means, but he's still a quality option for No. 2 production from your wing.