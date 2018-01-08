Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Posts two points

Sedin tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.

With his goal and helper, the Canucks were able to tie the score in the first few minutes of the third period, but the Canadiens came screaming back and opened things up again. The 37-year-old is far from the player he once was, but Sedin is on pace to surpass his 15 goals and 44 points from a season ago. With a little more lady luck in the shooting percentage department, Sedin could reach the 20-goal mark for the 11th time in his career.