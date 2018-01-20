Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Ready as expected
Sedin (back) will return Saturday against the Oilers, NHL.com reports.
As usual, Sedin will slot in alongside his twin brother Henrik in a top-six capacity. Loui Eriksson projects to be the opposite flanker as the Canucks attempt to get stronger in the attacking zone -- Vancouver is ranked eighth on the power play, but tied with Detroit and Columbus for 26th place in goals per game at 2.6.
