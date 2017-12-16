Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Records three assists in victory
Sedin posted three assists, including two on the power play, and six shots on goal during a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.
The Sedin brothers each had assists on the first three Canucks goals on Friday, involving themselves on every score the team had except the overtime game-winner. This was his first multi-point night since Nov. 30, but Sedin does have a goal and nine points in the last eight games. Sedin isn't a threat to score 30 goals anymore, but as Friday indicated, he still racks up plenty of assists and power-play points to contribute to fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Three points highlight milestone night•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Notches fifth goal in loss•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Logs just 8:38 of ice time Saturday•
-
Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...