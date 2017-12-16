Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Records three assists in victory

Sedin posted three assists, including two on the power play, and six shots on goal during a 4-3 overtime victory against the Sharks on Friday.

The Sedin brothers each had assists on the first three Canucks goals on Friday, involving themselves on every score the team had except the overtime game-winner. This was his first multi-point night since Nov. 30, but Sedin does have a goal and nine points in the last eight games. Sedin isn't a threat to score 30 goals anymore, but as Friday indicated, he still racks up plenty of assists and power-play points to contribute to fantasy lineups.