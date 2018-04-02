Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Retiring after season
Sedin -- along with his brother Henrik -- announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.
The Sedin twins spent their entire NHL careers playing for Vancouver after being drafted second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Draft. Unfortunately for Daniel, he is currently bogged down in a 14-game goal drought and will no doubt want to get at least one more in the Canucks' final three games. With 391 tallies, the winger will end his career as the all-time leading scorer for Vancouver and second in total points (1038) -- just 30 behind his brother.
