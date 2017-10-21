Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores in win
Sedin picked up his second goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Buffalo on Friday.
The goal was a plus, but Sedin is just not the same player he's been in past years. He's looking like last year's 44 point season in 82 games is his new normal rather than an off-year.
