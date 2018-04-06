Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores OT winner days after announcing retirement
Sedin scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, Thursday against Arizona.
Daniel scored the winner on the power play off a pass from twin brother Henrik, who had an assist on each of Daniel's goals. The two-goal performance comes just three days after the Sedin twins announced they would be retiring from the NHL. Daniel has been a fantasy monster throughout his career and is certainly worth getting in your lineup for his final ever NHL game Saturday against Edmonton.
