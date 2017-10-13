Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores power-play tally
Sedin opened the scoring in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets with a power-play goal.
Sedin scored six of his 15 goals last season with the extra man, so it wasn't surprising to see him capitalize in such a situation against the defensively-challenged Jets. He came in with just two shots on goal through two games, but got back on track with five shots in this one. The 37-year-old Swede has topped 200 shots in every season since 2005-06 except for the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, so expect him to pick up the pace in that category.
