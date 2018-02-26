Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Scores twice against Yotes

Sedin netted a pair of goals -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over Arizona.

The Canucks may be out of the playoff picture, but Sedin is still delivering on offense. The veteran has five goals and nine points in his last seven games and has smashed the 40-point barrier for the 14th consecutive season. Sedin's 18 goals and 17 power-play points indicate he's still very valuable in a wide variety of fantasy formats.