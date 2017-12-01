Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Three points highlight milestone night
Sedin scored his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Predators.
The goal was the 1,000th NHL point for Sedin, who has cemented himself as one of the greatest players in franchise history. The veteran has been a decent fantasy winger this season, notching six goals and 15 points in 26 contests. His tally Thursday came with the man advantage, as it's his role on the first power-play unit that makes him worth owning in many fantasy settings.
