Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Wants to play one more season
Both Sedin twins would like to play one more season, reports Sportsnet.ca. They are unrestricted free agents this summer.
It was widely assumed this would be Daniel and Henrik's last season. "While there hasn't been discussions yet with the Canucks about an extension, the belief is they both want to be back for an 18th NHL season," said Sportsnet.ca's Chris Johnston on CBC's Saturday Headlines. Daniel is fourth on the Orcas with 27 points, including 10 goals, heading into action Saturday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...