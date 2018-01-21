Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Wants to play one more season

Both Sedin twins would like to play one more season, reports Sportsnet.ca. They are unrestricted free agents this summer.

It was widely assumed this would be Daniel and Henrik's last season. "While there hasn't been discussions yet with the Canucks about an extension, the belief is they both want to be back for an 18th NHL season," said Sportsnet.ca's Chris Johnston on CBC's Saturday Headlines. Daniel is fourth on the Orcas with 27 points, including 10 goals, heading into action Saturday.