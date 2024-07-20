Sprong signed a one-year, $975,000 contract with Vancouver on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sprong generated 18 goals and 43 points in 76 regular-season outings for Detroit in 2023-24. As a member of the Canucks in a bottom-six role, he should register similar numbers in the upcoming campaign. Sprong also could see playing time on the second power-play unit.