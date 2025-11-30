Klimovich scored two goals on four shots in AHL Abbotsford's 5-2 win over Tucson on Saturday.

Klimovich is in his fifth professional season, and the results have been middling. He had a career-high 38 points in 65 regular-season outings last year, but he followed that up with just four goals in 16 playoff contests. This year has started poorly, as the 22-year-old has just four points and a minus-12 rating through 18 appearances in 2025-26. He hasn't done anything to play his way into a call-up, though the Canucks' organizational injury woes have likely affected his production. Klimovich hadn't earned a point since Oct. 11 before his two-goal effort Saturday.