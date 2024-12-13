Heinen scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Heinen ended a 10-game point drought with his first-period tally. The lopsided nature of the contests also allowed him to see 16:46 of ice time, his most in a game since Nov. 26 versus the Bruins. The 29-year-old forward has four goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-5 rating over 28 appearances, but he's mostly filled a bottom-six role this season.