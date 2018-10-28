Canucks' Darren Archibald: Back to AHL
Archibald was assigned to AHL Utica on Sunday.
Archibald suited up for one game in this NHL stint, scoring a goal during 8:29 of ice time. The Canucks are getting healthy up front, however, so Archibald's services are no longer needed with the big club.
More News
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: Summoned from minors•
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: Placed on waivers•
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: To sign one-year deal with Canucks•
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Darren Archibald: Signed, recalled Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.