Canucks' Darren Archibald: Placed on waivers
Archibald was placed on waivers Monday, the team's official site reports.
Unlike the decision to place Sam Gagner on waivers, the Canucks opting to waive Archibald was to be expected. The 28-year-old's limited skillset has kept him in the minors for most of his professional career, limiting him to just 43 NHL games since making his debut with Vancouver, back in 2013-14. The native of Newmarket, Ontario figures to ride more buses than planes in 2018-19.
