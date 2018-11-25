The Canucks reassigned Archibald to AHL Utica on Saturday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Archibald has only averaged 6:41 of ice time in nine appearances since being summoned by the big club Oct. 30, so this move isn't surprising. The 28-year-old winger will return to a prominent role with AHL Utica, where he's notched four goals and six points in eight games this campaign.