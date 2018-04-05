Archibald (undisclosed) will slot back in for Thursday's tilt against the Coyotes.

Archibald will return following a one-game stint on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the winger snagged two points in his previous trio of outings. While the 27-year-old set career highs in goals (four), assists (four) and shots (27), he still played in a mere 25 contests, which limits his fantasy value.