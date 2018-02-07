Canucks' Darren Archibald: Signed, recalled Wednesday
Archibald was signed by the Canucks and subsequently recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday.
The physical winger originally inked a deal with Vancouver in 2013, but he's only appeared in 16 contests at hockey's highest level. Sam Gagner is dealing with a sprained ankle, so there's a chance that Archibald makes an appearance in Thursday's road clash with the Lightning. He's collected 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through 25 games for the AHL's Comets.
