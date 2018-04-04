Archibald (illness) was absent from warmups and won't play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Archibald has played 25 straight games since being signed in February, and he's scored eight points and dished out 72 hits. This surprise scratch will allow Nic Dowd to enter the lineup, and Archibald will look to re-enter the lineup Thursday against the Coyotes.