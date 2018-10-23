Canucks' Darren Archibald: Summoned from minors
Archibald was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Archibald landed on waivers in early October and was ultimately sent down without appearing in a game for the Canucks. He will provide some depth up front for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, but there's no guarantee Archibald will draw into the lineup either Wednesday or Thursday.
