Archibald was recalled from AHL Utica on Tuesday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

Archibald landed on waivers in early October and was ultimately sent down without appearing in a game for the Canucks. He will provide some depth up front for the team's upcoming two-game road trip, but there's no guarantee Archibald will draw into the lineup either Wednesday or Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories