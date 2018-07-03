Canucks' Darren Archibald: To sign one-year deal with Canucks
Archibald will sign a one-year, two-way contract with the Canucks.
Archibald played in just 27 games at the NHL level during the 2017-18 campaign, tallying four goals and five assists. The winger also spent time with AHL Utica, where he recorded seven goals and nine assists in 25 games. He'll once again split the upcoming campaign between the two teams considering his two-way contract, which will likely limit Archibald's overall fantasy impact.
