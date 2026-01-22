Kampf registered two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Kampf has earned three assists over the last two games after going without a point in his first nine contests in January. The 31-year-old forward continues to fill a middle-six role for the Canucks. He's earned six points, 29 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 29 appearances since joining Vancouver following the termination of his contract with Toronto in mid-November.