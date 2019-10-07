Canucks' David Pope: Traded to Vancouver
Pope was dealt to the Canucks in exchange for defenseman Alex Biega on Sunday.
Pope was a fourth-round selection in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has yet to reach the NHL level. In his last two seasons with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, he racked up 33 goals and 72 points. The 25-year-old winger should be heading to AHL Utica.
