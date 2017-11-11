Canucks GM Jim Benning is appealing Dorsett's instigator penalty from Thursday night's loss to the Ducks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. This is noteworthy because it could result in a two-game suspension for the winger if the decision is upheld.

Dorsett's already been assessed two instigator penalties and the NHL's rule book states that a third would cost him two games. While the Canadian brute is generally known more for his physical play than his effort in the attacking zone, we'll point out that Dorsett has seven goals in 16 games thanks to a 30.4 shooting percentage -- that's obviously not sustainable, but he's also bagged two shorthanded goals this season and the Canucks losing him for any amount of time would really hurt the team and fantasy owners alike in some of the ancillary categories.