Dorsett has decided to officially end his NHL career due to healh risks incurred from playing again.

Dorsett returned to Vancouver on Tuesday to undergo evaluation from the team's medical staff, which must have revealed something involving his neck that would involve further risks if he continued to play. The 30-year-old finishes his career having amassed 127 points (51 goals, 76 assists) and a whopping 1,314 penalty minutes over 515 contests.