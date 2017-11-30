Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Hangs up the skates
Dorsett has decided to officially end his NHL career due to healh risks incurred from playing again.
Dorsett returned to Vancouver on Tuesday to undergo evaluation from the team's medical staff, which must have revealed something involving his neck that would involve further risks if he continued to play. The 30-year-old finishes his career having amassed 127 points (51 goals, 76 assists) and a whopping 1,314 penalty minutes over 515 contests.
More News
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Returns to Vancouver for evaluation•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: GM appeals instigator ruling•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Nets seventh goal in victory•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Stays hot against Detroit•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Puts together impressive fantasy night•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Pots first goal of season in losing cause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...