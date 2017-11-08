Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Nets seventh goal in victory
Dorsett tallied his seventh goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Flames.
After a red-hot stretch at the start of the season, Dorsett had gone quiet over the last four games. The 30-year-old is proving to be quite the story with nine points through his first 15 games. He's playing great for a fourth-liner, but keep in mind he's just that. His 46 PIM and depth scoring make him a quality fantasy play in deeper formats.
