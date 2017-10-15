Play

Dorsett scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Flames.

Dorsett skates on the fourth line and has never scored more than 12 goals in an NHL season, but he's a very reliable source of PIM and hits. While it's good to see the 30-year-old back in action after undergoing season-ending neck surgery last December, he won't offer much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories