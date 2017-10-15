Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Pots first goal of season in losing cause
Dorsett scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Flames.
Dorsett skates on the fourth line and has never scored more than 12 goals in an NHL season, but he's a very reliable source of PIM and hits. While it's good to see the 30-year-old back in action after undergoing season-ending neck surgery last December, he won't offer much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Cleared from injury•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Focusing on return in fall•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Done for season•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: To undergo cervical fusion surgery•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Expected to land on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...