Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Returns to Vancouver for evaluation
Dorsett (neck) returned to Vancouver on Tuesday to be evaluated by the Canucks' medical staff.
Dorsett's rehab following the cervical fusion procedure he underwent last December progressed as expected, which resulted in the veteran winger being cleared to play in September. However, he's recently dealt with neck and back stiffness, so the Canucks determined it was best for him to return to Vancouver and undergo further evaluation for precautionary reasons Tuesday. Dorsett can be considered out indefinitely until Vancouver releases another statement regarding his status.
