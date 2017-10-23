Canucks' Derek Dorsett: Stays hot against Detroit
Dorsett scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season in Sunday's win over Detroit.
We keep telling you his goal-scoring will slow down and he keeps proving us wrong, so maybe it's time to get on board with the Dorsett hype. There's no denying what he's doing is impressive, but realistically there's no way he keeps it going. The fourth-liner is usually known for his PIM contributions and his previous career-high in goals is 12. The fact he's outscoring Connor McDavid this season is just absurd, but be smart about it and know this won't last. He can be be of value in deeper formats, but take advantage and sell high if there's someone looking to acquire him for a slumping top-six forward.
