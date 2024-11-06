Forbort is expected to be sidelined for weeks, possibly as long as a month, due to a knee injury, Freelance reporter Irfaan Gaffar reports Wednesday.

Due to a personal matter and his knee problem, Forbort has played in just one of the Canucks' last eight contests. Now, the veteran blueliner is slated to miss as much as a month of action. Given his timeline, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Minnesota native placed on long-term injured reserve in the coming days. Erik Brannstrom should see the bulk of the minutes on the third pairing in Forbort's absence, though Noah Juulsen could also be in the mix.