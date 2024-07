Forbort inked a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Forbort played in just 35 regular-season games for the Bruins last season in which he tallied zero goals, four assists and 22 shots. The blueliner was more productive in terms of defensive stats, putting up 65 blocks and 68 hits. Still, given his lack of offensive upside, Forbort likely won't be on the radar of too many fantasy players heading into the 2024-25 campaign.