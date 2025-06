Forbort (orbital) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Forbort compiled two goals, 11 points, 39 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 65 hits and 45 PIM across 54 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He missed the final two games of the campaign due to a broken orbital bone, but he should be ready for the beginning of 2025-26.