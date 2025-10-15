Forbort (undisclosed) was put on injured reserve Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton, which is when Forbort was last in the lineup. The 33-year-old will miss Vancouver's next two games, but he is eligible to be activated ahead of Sunday's clash in Washington. Victor Mancini will likely remain in the lineup while Forbort is on the shelf, though there's no guarantee Forbort will play regularly when he is healthy.