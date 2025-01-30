Forbort notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Forbort doesn't typically receive power-play time, but he was out there late in the third period while the Predators had their net empty chasing an equalizing tally. Forbort helped out on Pius Suter's empty-netter to seal the win. The 32-year-old Forbort snapped a 12-game point drought and now has four helpers, 19 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 19 PIM, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 appearances this season.