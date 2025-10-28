Canucks' Derek Forbort: Shifts to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Forbort (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday.
In corresponding moves, the Canucks put Victor Mancini (undisclosed) on injured reserve and recalled Tom Willander from AHL Abbotsford. Forbort has already missed the last eight games. He will be eligible to play against Chicago on Nov. 5, but it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.
