Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Acquired from Penguins
Pouliot was brought in via trade from Pittsburgh in exchange for Andrey Pedan and a 2018 fourth-round pick.
Pouliot never lived up to expectations after the Penguins took him eighth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. Since going pro, the blueliner has appeared in just 67 games spread out across four seasons and tallied a mere two goals and 12 helpers. The 23-year-old was consistently beaten out during training camp by younger talents, so it shouldn't be surprising to see Pittsburgh part ways with him. A change of scenery could help Pouliot rediscover the scoring touch that has been missing since his days in the WHL.
