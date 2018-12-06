Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Back in action
Pouliot will be back in the lineup for Thursday's tilt with Nashville.
Pouliot has been a healthy scratch for the past five games, but will play Thursday night as Michael Del Zotto is scratched. Pouliot has just four points in 25 games, including only one power-play point, despite seeing ample time on the top unit earlier in the year.
