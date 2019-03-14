Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Back in press box
Pouliot was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against New York.
Pouliot was held pointless in his prior three outings, posting a minus-1 rating each game, so he came out of the lineup to make way for Chris Tanev's return. Pouliot's struggles continue, sitting at 12 points in 61 contests. We won't provide value in the majority of leagues.
