Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Back in the lineup
Pouliot was back on the ice for Saturday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Pouliot was scratched for Thursday's contest with Montreal, but wasn't impactful in his return. Just two hits and a shot on goal, while also missing a check en route to a goal against. Pouliot continues his disappointing season, with just six points in 39 games.
