Pouliot collected a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over Vegas.

Pouliot has moved onto the team's first power-play unit for the time being and is now up to five assists through 15 contests this season. The 23-year-old has some offensive upside and is probably worth a look in some deeper leagues while fellow blueliners Troy Stecher (knee) and Chris Tanev (upper body) remain out of the lineup. Pouliot hadn't recorded a point in seven straight games prior to Tuesday, but his role is increasing and his fantasy value is trending upwards.