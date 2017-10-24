Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Fitting in with new team
Pouliot has picked up two assists in his first five games with the Canucks.
Pouliot hasn't really stood out since arriving in Vancouver, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The 23-year-old has been pretty average, and while he's made a few poor defensive plays, he's shown potential with some terrific passes and skating rushes. He's playing on the third defensive pairing and seeing second-unit power-play time, but don't look for him to be a significant fantasy contributor. Pouliot only has 72 career NHL games under his belt, so watch out for him in deeper leagues as he continues to grow his game.
More News
-
Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Acquired from Penguins•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Signs one-year deal•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Handed qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Back with top club for finale•
-
Penguins' Derrick Pouliot: Headed back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...