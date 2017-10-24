Pouliot has picked up two assists in his first five games with the Canucks.

Pouliot hasn't really stood out since arriving in Vancouver, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The 23-year-old has been pretty average, and while he's made a few poor defensive plays, he's shown potential with some terrific passes and skating rushes. He's playing on the third defensive pairing and seeing second-unit power-play time, but don't look for him to be a significant fantasy contributor. Pouliot only has 72 career NHL games under his belt, so watch out for him in deeper leagues as he continues to grow his game.