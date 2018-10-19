Pouliot snagged his second helper of the season in Thursday's 4-1 defeat to Winnipeg.

Pouliot hit Bo Horvat with a pass at the defensive blue line and then just let the center do the rest as he went the length of the ice to score the Canucks lone goal of the game. After spending three much maligned years in Pittsburgh, the blueliner appears to have found his home in Vancouver, as he registered career high in goals (three) and assists (19) las year and could challenge those marks again in 2018-19.