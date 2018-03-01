Canucks' Derrick Pouliot: Garners helper
Pouliot snagged an assisted in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Drafted with the eight-overall pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot could never seem to crack the Penguins' lineup, as he logged a total of 67 NHL games spread across three season. As such, the defenseman was limited to two goals and 12 assists. In just 53 games with the Canucks, the blueliner tallied a pair of goals and 15 helpers -- including Wednesday's point. The Saskatchewan native will likely continue to offer bottom-end fantasy value, but has clearly benefited from his move to Vancouver and can at least be counted on to be in the lineup on a consistent basis.
